Maryland State Fair 2026: Dates, times, exhibit schedules and more

The Maryland State Fair is back this year with a three‑weekend schedule, running from August 27 through September 13.

As always, the fair will feature a wide range of exhibits and entertainment, including pro bull riding, animal and cattle exhibits, horse shows, magician shows, crafts, live horse racing, farm and garden displays, live chainsaw carving demonstrations, pig races, rides, games, food and more.

Find all Maryland State Fair information online at MarylandStateFair.com.

Fireworks and Ferris Wheels at Night at The Maryland State Fair. Timonium, Maryland, United States of America. (Photo by: Remsberg Inc/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Maryland State Fair Dates & Times

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday and on Labor Day Monday.

Weekend dates are:

August 27–30

September 3–7

September 10–13

Midway and building hours are as follows:

Weekend 1

Thursday, August 27: 5 p.m.

Friday, August 28: 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 29: 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 30: 10 a.m.

Weekend 2

Thursday, September 3: 5 p.m.

Friday, September 4: 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 5: 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 6: 10 a.m.

Monday, September 7: 10 a.m.

Weekend 3

Thursday, September 10: 5 p.m.

Friday, September 11: 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 12: 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 13: 10 a.m.

Maryland State Fair Tickets

At the Gate

Adults (Ages 12-61): $15 each

Seniors (Age 62+): $12 each

Children (Ages 6-11): $10 each

Children (Ages 5 and under): Free

Online Advance Admission

*Must be purchased online before August 27, 2026.

Adults (Ages 12-61): $12 each

Seniors (Age 62+): $10 each

Children (Ages 6-11): $7 each

Children (Ages 5 and under): Free

Buy your tickets online here.

Carnival Hours

Thursdays: 5pm-Close

Fridays: 10am-close

Saturdays: 10am-close

Sundays: 10am-close

Labor Day Monday: 10am-close

Carnival Ride Credit Cards

The midway is once again semi-cashless.

Fairgoers will purchase a Ride Card or Ride Wristband (with chip) at any Ride Kiosk or Ride Booth/Tent area on the Midway during the Fair. Fairgoers may purchase the desired amount of credits wanted for each card. Fairgoers can add additional credits to their card at any time. There will be a one-time $2 activation fee when each card or wristband is initially purchased. Credits are 10 cents each (minimum purchase of 100 credits). Each ride ranges from 32-100 credits.

Example:

$10 = 100 Credits

$20 = 200 Credits

*Ride card credits are only valid for rides and cannot be used for carnival games.

Carnival Ride Wristbands

Carnival Ride Wristbands include unlimited rides during the designated dates and times below. Carnival games are separate and are not included with the purchase of a Carnival Ride Wristband. Individual ride credits may be purchased during Ride Wristband times.

*RIDE ALL RIDE WRISTBANDS are NOT VALID on the Spaceport. The Spaceport ONLY accepts ride credits.

ADVANCE SALE RIDE BANDS

Advance Sale Ride Wristbands purchased online before August 20, 2025, are valid any day during the 2025 Maryland State Fair.

Advance Sale Ride Wristband: $28 each (without taxes)

*Carnival games are separate and are not included with the purchase of a Carnival Ride Wristband.

WEEKEND 1 RIDE BAND PRICING

Thursday, August 21: $35 Ride Wristband (Sold 5pm-9pm, Valid 5pm-Closing)

Friday, August 22: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-9pm, Valid 10am-Closing)

Saturday, August 23: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-4pm, Valid 10am-5pm only)

Sunday, August 24: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-4pm, Valid 10am-5pm only)

WEEKEND 2 RIDE BAND PRICING

Thursday, August 28: $35 Ride Wristband (Sold 5pm-9pm, Valid 5pm-Closing)

Friday, August 29: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-9pm, Valid 10am-Closing)

Saturday, August 30: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-4pm, Valid 10am-5pm only)

Sunday, August 31: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-4pm, Valid 10am-5pm only)

Monday, September 1: $40 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-9pm, Valid 10am-Closing)

WEEKEND 3 RIDE BAND PRICING

Thursday, September 4: $35 Ride Wristband (Sold 5pm-9pm, Valid 5pm-Closing)

Friday, September 5: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-9pm, Valid 10am-Closing)

Saturday, September 6: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold 10am-4pm, Valid 10am-5pm only)

Sunday, September 7: $38 Ride Wristband (Sold Noon-4pm, Valid Noon-5pm only)

Kiddie Land Rides​

Kiddie Land features 15+ child friendly rides for younger children and includes Cruiser Car Ride, Dragon Coaster, Tea Cups, Circus Train, Baja Buggie, Rockin’ Tug, Happy Swing, Merry-Go-Round, and more! Check back closer to the Fair for the final list of Kiddie Land Rides!

*Rides are subject to change without notice.

Main Midway Rides & Games

Located in the center of our Fairgrounds, this area will surely provide thrills and chills for the bravest fairgoers! The Rip Tide Roller Coaster, Space Port and Hydra, Merry-Go-Round, and the Giant Ferris Wheel are just a few of the 60+ rides and games of skill. Check back closer to the Fair for the final list of Midway Rides!

*Rides are subject to change without notice.

Special Ride Notes

All Riders (including parents riding with small children) must have either ride credits or a wristband to ride. Visit www.deggeller.com, go to "Attractions" and choose a ride for more information or check out "SIZE WISE" (on mobile site) for individual ride height restrictions. RIDE ALL RIDE WRISTBANDS are NOT VALID on the Spaceport. The Spaceport only accepts ride credits.

*It is the responsibility of all riders to obey all posted signage and verbal instructions.

Maryland State Fair Directions & Parking

Parking during the State Fair

Paid Parking

Limited parking is available on the Fairgrounds and is $15 per car. Both cash and credit card are accepted. Parking is first-come, first-served. Admission into the fair is additional.

Free Parking at Park & Ride Lot

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Park and Ride lot on Greenspring Drive. Guests may then access the Fairgrounds by crossing the light rail tracks and entering through the Light Rail Gate. Admission into the fair is additional.

Free Parking at the Kaiser Permanente Parking Garage

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis on levels 4, 5, 6, & 7 of the Kaiser Permanente Parking garage on Greenspring Drive. Guests may then access the Fairgrounds by crossing the light rail tracks and entering through the Light Rail Gate. Admission into the fair is additional.

NO LEFT TURNS!

During the 13 days of the State Fair, the Maryland State Police will not allow motorists to make left hand turns into these gates. Motorists are advised to approach the York Road gate from the north (from Padonia Road) or the Timonium Road Gate from the east (from York Road) during this period.

NOTE: During the Maryland State Fair there is a $15 fee for parking on the Fairgrounds.

Directions

The Maryland State Fairgrounds are located near the intersection of York and Timonium Roads, Timonium, MD : (2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093). Vehicle access gates are located on York Road between Padonia and Timonium Roads and on Timonium Road about 1/4 mile east of Interstate 83 and just past the Light Rail tracks. Vehicles can enter using either of these gates without restrictions at Fairground events during most of the year.

From Interstate 83 North

Take Exit 17, Padonia Road, East to York Road, continue South on York Road to the Fairgrounds entrance on the right.

or

Take Exit 16A, Timonium Road, East toward Fairgrounds. Cross over the Light Rail tracks to the Fairgrounds entrance on the left.

From Interstate 83

Take Exit 16, Timonium Road, East toward Fairgrounds. Cross over the Light Rail tracks to the Fairgrounds entrance on the left.

MTA Light Rail

The Fairgrounds Light Rail Stop is located a short walk from the entrance to the Fairgrounds near the Cow Palace. The MTA No. 93 bus line also serves the Timonium Park and Ride/Light Rail Stop. For detailed schedule information please contact MTA directly at 410-539-5000.

Uber/Lyft

UBER/LYFT drop off and pick up location is on the Greenspring Drive Park and Ride Lot. Patrons may then enter the Fairgrounds through the Light Rail Gate.

Map

Map of the Fairgrounds

Safety & Security Policies

The following policies and procedures are in place for the safety and comfort of our patrons and exhibitors.

Maryland State Fair Permissible and Non-Permissible Items

Permissible Items:

Bags/backpacks not exceeding 18 x 18 inches

Child/diaper bags, clear bags if possible

Medical equipment i.e. oxygen tanks, medical devices

Non-permissible Items:

Coolers

Drones

Alcoholic beverages

Fireworks

Weapons, including but not limited to guns, knives, scissors, stun guns, tasers, lasers, brass knuckles

Selfie sticks

Duffle bags

Mace/Pepper spray

Combustible Items

Hoverboards/Segway

FULL Maryland State Fair 2026 Schedule