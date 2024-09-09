Capitals partner with TikTok; new jerseys and exclusive content coming

article

TikTok is now officially partnering with the Washington Capitals.

The partnership also extends to the Washington Wizards, the Washington Mystics, the NBA G-League’s Capital City Go-Go, and NBA2K’s Wizards District Gaming.

The deal kicks off immediately and will run through the 2026-27 season, impacting everything from in-arena branding to exclusive content on Monumental Sports Entertainment's network.

The Washington Capitals’ white road jerseys will sport the TikTok logo starting with the Sept. 24 game against the Boston Bruins.

The controversial social media app is also the title sponsor of the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary Celebration, which will feature a series of events and initiatives marking 50 years of Caps hockey.

MSE’s President of Business Operations, Jim Van Stone, is hyped about the collab.

"As a sports enterprise with a large and diverse fan base, we are excited to utilize TikTok to uniquely connect, entertain, and interact with fans across all of our Monumental Sports teams," Van Stone said. "TikTok empowers our fans to share their passion for the Caps and all our teams in their own unique ways."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Capitals are already crushing it on TikTok. They are currently the eighth most-followed NHL team on TikTok, with over 387,700 followers and more than 10.3 million likes on their content.

From behind-the-scenes footage to player highlights, their account is one of the most followed in the NHL.

Globally, hockey content is also thriving on TikTok, with hashtags like #hockey and #hockeytok blowing up with millions of posts.

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment is home to some of the country’s most iconic and beloved sports franchises on TikTok. From behind-the-scenes content and mic’d-up moments to exclusive access to players, the teams connect with their passionate fans by leaning into the platform in new and creative ways," said Kate Jhaveri, TikTok’s Global head of marketing.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with MSE as they celebrate 50 years of the Washington Capitals."

The partnership should take sports content and fan engagement to a whole new level, connecting a fresh generation of fans to the Capitals and all the teams under MSE’s banner.