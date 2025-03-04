Capitals celebrate Cherry Blossom season with limited-edition jersey

article

The Washington Capitals are celebrating D.C.’s iconic spring tradition with a dazzling new Cherry Blossom jersey that pays homage to the franchise's history.

Capitals unveil Cherry Blossom jerseys

What we know:

The limited-edition jersey, designed by local artist Taylor Kampa Olson, brings back the beloved Screaming Eagle logo — this time grasping a cherry blossom branch.

The jersey features a soft pink and white color scheme, with blossoms integrated into the numbering and a special pink 50th-anniversary patch on the shoulders.

Olson, known for her custom artwork and large-scale murals, has previously collaborated with the Capitals on last season’s Cherry Blossom jersey, as well as projects like the Capitals Little Free Library, the 2022 custom playoff shield, and several other apparel designs.

Capitals players will debut the jerseys during their arrivals before their game against the Detroit Red Wings on March 18 at Capital One Arena.

How to buy the Capitals Cherry Blossom jerseys

The jerseys will then be available via an MSE Foundation auction, with proceeds benefiting the team’s charitable initiatives.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo via Washington Capitals

Fans can bid on autographed Cherry Blossom jerseys and pucks at washcaps.com/CherryBlossomAuction from March 18 at noon through March 28 at 3 p.m.

Beyond the specialty jerseys, the Capitals are also launching a Cherry Blossom merchandise collection, now available at the Team Store at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The collection includes apparel, headwear, and accessories from brands such as Travis Mathew, Camp David, Mustang, and 47 Brand.

Replica jerseys are available at both store locations, and select merchandise is also offered online at shopmonumentalsports.com.

For fans unable to visit in person, the MedStar Capitals Iceplex Team Store is accepting phone orders for U.S. shipping.