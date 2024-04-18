Caitlin Clark brings her magic to DC in June, Mystics move showdown to Capital One Arena

Basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is coming to Washington D.C. to take on the Mystics in June.

The team announced Thursday that due to an unprecedented demand, the game will be played at Capital One Arena and will be broadcast on ION television as part of the WNBA's Friday Nights on ION series.

Related article

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA's 2024 Draft last week. She's scored more points than anyone in NCAA women's basketball, appeared on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, and she's part of a new wave of players bringing excitement and more attention to the sport.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 05: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots the ball in the second half during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game against the UConn Huskies at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 05, 2024 in Expand

Last year's WNBA season was the most watched regular season in 21 years, and several teams, including the Mystics, saw record attendance levels.

In 2023, the squad sold out nine home games, and the momentum is high heading into this season.

Related article

The organization believes that fans will come out in droves to see Mystics rookie Aaliyah Edwards duel with Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever in this prime-time matchup, so they moved the game from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights to Capital One Arena in downtown D.C., where there are more stands and premium hospitality options.

Existing season ticket holders will have their seats relocated to similar locations in the arena, and those who have already purchased tickets for the game will have an opportunity to select their seats.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. via WashMystics.com.