Brian Robinson Jr.'s inspiring life story highlighted in new 'Warrior' documentary

The Washington Commanders are releasing a special video on running back Brian Robinson, Jr. on Monday.

The team shared a clip on their X page with the headline: "The comeback is greater than the setback."

Robinson, Jr. was shot twice in the leg in August 2022 during an attempted carjacking and robbery in D.C. Both of the teenage suspects have been arrested and charged as adults.

After undergoing surgery on his knee, the talented running back was able to return to the team in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Featured article

This season, Robinson, Jr. has solidified himself as one of the premier players in the league. He's scored a total of four touchdowns through five games and leads the Commanders in rushing yards.

Robinson, Jr.'s "Warrior" story features interviews with his mom, his college coach Nick Saban, teammates, and many more.

"Warrior" will be released via YouTube at 6 p.m. EST.

Check out the trailer below: