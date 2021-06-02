76ers All-Star Joel Embiid won’t play in game 5 against Wizards after meniscus tear

article

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid will not play in game five of the playoff series against the Washington Wizards after confirming he’d suffered a meniscus tear in his knee.

After Embiid left game four, the Wizards staved off elimination in the playoff series, defeating the top seeded 76ers 122-114.

Embiid is not scheduled to have surgery, and the Sixers will treat his injury with physical therapy. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and is considered day to day.

The Sixers lead the series 3-1, and have returned to Philadelphia for game five.

Embiid, who has a long injury history that includes missing his first two full seasons, was injured in Philadelphia's Game 4 loss. He wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.

