$100K in pediatric cancer research grants donated to local hospitals

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels organization awarded $100,000 in pediatric cancer research grants in the Hyundai Hands on Hope Contest last month.

The winners of the 44-hour Hands on Hope Contest were Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and healthcare worker Zhe Yuan. Yuan walked away with a brand-new Hyundai Santa Fe XRT, as well as a $60,000 grant for Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Runner-up Children's National Hospital was awarded a $40,000 pediatric cancer research grant.

The annual competition is hosted by Washington Area Hyundai Dealers and Hyundai Hope On Wheels. This year's competition took place at the Washington D.C. Auto Show.