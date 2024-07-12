'Warrior Mother' author Victoria Riollano on The Good Word

Pastor, wife, Warrior Mother author and mother of eight Victoria Riollano joins us on The Good Word!

Victoria shares how her faith guides her parenting style and how she’s helped mothers across the globe parent with compassion and authority using the tools she writes about in Warrior Mother. Victoria has eight children. She is also the co-pastor of Enlighten Church in Stafford, Virginia, alongside her husband Joseph Riollano, a military veteran.

Watch the full interview with Victoria on Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX Local.



