Unconventional Wisdom: SUNNI and the City

You can catch WPGC radio co-host SUNNI and the City having a blast daily on the Joe Clair morning show, but her path to broadcasting was anything but fun.

Wisdom catches up with SUNNI to talk about growing up in war-torn Bosnia, living in a refugee camp in Detroit, learning English, sleeping in her car and hustling for a break into the competitive world of radio broadcasting.

