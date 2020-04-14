The Paolini Perspective: Episode 96

Patrick and Sarah return to talk all things politics, coronavirus and pop-culture!

Also, back by popular demand is Joe, the Senior Vice President of Legal and FCC compliance for Fox Television.

The three talk President Trump's daily press briefings, when Trump officials really knew about the threat of COVID-19 and Bernie Sanders endorsing Joe Biden.

Plus, Patrick gives an encouraging update on his mom, who has the virus.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

