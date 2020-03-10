The Paolini Perspective: Episode 91

It's all about the coronavirus on today's episode.

Patrick shares his thoughts on the media's coverage of coronavirus, President Trump's handling of the situation and if everyone is overreacting.

Patrick and Sarah discuss Joe Biden's big Super Tuesday win last week and predictions for another important day in the primaries.

Plus, crime continues to rise in the District, Chief Newsham's latest reaction and plenty of pop-culture stories too.

Got a topic you want us to cover?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

