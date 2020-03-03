The Paolini Perspective: Episode 90

Patrick and Sarah return on Super Tuesday.

Patrick gives his predictions for who will win, the Democrats are now behind Biden and what this means for Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg.

Plus, thoughts on the Coronavirus. Patrick and Sarah debate President Trump's handling of the virus and if all the panic really justified.

Also, should the metro be open late?

And, quick reactions to Jack Welch passing, Harvey Weinstein headed to jail and more.

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter