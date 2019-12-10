The Paolini Perspective: Episode 82

Patrick and Sarah are joined by direct and digital marketer David Heyman. David returns to the podcast to talk about the breaking news that the Democrats are filing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Plus, Stephen Strasburg's $245 million dollar deal with the Washington Nationals, the Inspector General reports, Walmart's cocaine Christmas sweater snafu and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

