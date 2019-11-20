The Paolini Perspective: Episode 80

Patrick and Sarah talk about the impeachment hearings this week on The Paolini Perspective podcast.

Who is winning the battle: President Donald Trump or the Democrats? Plus, Patrick shares his thoughts on the latest sports events including Colin Kaepernick's failed NFL workout. Also, Patrick and Sarah argue about Myles Garrett's suspension; was the incident really that violent? And we discuss former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh being charged with wire fraud and tax evasion.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Advertisement

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter