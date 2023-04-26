The Paolini Perspective: Episode 243

Patrick and Sarah discuss President Biden announcing his run for re-election and how the country feels about a possible Biden/Trump rematch.

Plus, is Ron DeSantis considering being former President Trump's VP?

The two discuss the new Anthony Fauci interview out, and a major week in media with the exit of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon from Fox News and CNN.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.