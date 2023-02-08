The Paolini Perspective: Episode 234

Patrick and Sarah discuss the State Of The Union. Is President Biden gearing up to run for president again?

Plus, they share their thoughts on the president's comments on taxing big corporations, police reform, and more.

They discuss a new study that says masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID, and their predictions for the Super Bowl.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.