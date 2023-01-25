The Paolini Perspective: Episode 232
Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest round of problems for President Biden as even more classified documents are found in his Delaware home.
Looking at the NFL playoffs, how good a QB is Dax Prescott?
Plus, they share their thoughts on Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter, TV to watch, and more lies being revealed about George Santos.
The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:
JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group
Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com
Contact Patrick: Twitter
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.