The Paolini Perspective: Episode 232

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest round of problems for President Biden as even more classified documents are found in his Delaware home.



Looking at the NFL playoffs, how good a QB is Dax Prescott?



Plus, they share their thoughts on Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter, TV to watch, and more lies being revealed about George Santos.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.