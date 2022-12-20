The Paolini Perspective: Episode 228

It's Patrick and Sarah's final podcast episode of 2022! They reflect on Patrick's birthday, Trump's NFTs, and the World Cup. Should the championship game end in a shootout?

Plus, they talk local news including the latest on mandatory COVID testing for some students post-holiday vacation, and former Loudoun County Superintendent and district spokesperson being indicted on charges of lying to the public.

