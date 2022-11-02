The Paolini Perspective: Episode 222

Patrick and Sarah talk about the latest with the midterm elections and share their predictions with just one week to go until Election Day.

They also discuss Paul Pelosi's terrible attack, and ask: "Should all members of the House and Congress have security details?"

Plus, the pair share their thoughts on Elon Musk taking over Twitter and progressives losing their minds over him owning the site.

Patrick and Sarah round out the episode with the latest on sports, the World Series and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.