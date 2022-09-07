The Paolini Perspective: Episode 214

Patrick and Sarah discuss President Biden's comments on MAGA Republicans, and his student loan forgiveness, including why it still doesn't address the overall cost of college.

Plus, recapping college football and the start of the NFL season.

The two share more updates on the PA Senate race of Oz vs Fetterman.

Finally, teachers have agreed to strike in Seattle. Patrick and Sarah discuss what this means for kids heading back to school.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.