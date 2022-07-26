The Paolini Perspective: Episode 209

Patrick and Sarah chat about the latest in election results for Montgomery County Executive. Is it ridiculous that one-week post-election we still don't have a winner?

Plus, more thoughts on masking and vaccine mandates for kids.

They discuss President Biden recovering from COVID, the video of Senator Josh Hawley running away on Jan 6th, Fall election predictions and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.