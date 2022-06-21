The Paolini Perspective: Episode 204

Patrick and Sarah discuss the violence in DC over the weekend and the death of a 15yr old at Moechella, the shooting at Tyson's Mall, President Biden falling off his bike in Rehoboth Beach over the weekend, the January 6th hearings, and the FINA ruling on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.