The Paolini Perspective: Episode 203

Patrick and Sarah chat about the latest controversy between the LIV and PGA tours.

Plus, Commanders coach Jack Del Rio is fined and apologizes for comments he made about the Jan 6th insurrection.

They share their thoughts on the Jan 6th hearings so far, and local controversy about a commonwealth attorney being removed from a criminal case.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.