The Paolini Perspective: Episode 200
It's our 200th episode!
Patrick and Sarah celebrate 200 episodes with special guests Kirstin Paolini, Patrick's wife, and Joe Di Scipio, Senior Vice President, FCC Legal and Business Counsel for Fox.
Patrick and Sarah discuss Patrick's daughters wedding over the weekend. Plus, is the NFL getting ready to vote Dan Synder out as owner of The Commanders? And more thoughts on Roe v Wade, the Pennsylvania Senate race, and more.
The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:
JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group
Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com
Contact Patrick: Twitter
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
Advertisement