The Paolini Perspective: Episode 189

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest with the war in the Ukraine.

President Biden is now strongly considering banning Russian oil supplies to the US, did he wait too long to make the decision. Sports betting in DC has been an epic failure, the latest.

Was NFL player Calvin Ridley's suspension for gambling too harsh, mask mandate updates and more.

