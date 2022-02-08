The Paolini Perspective: Episode 185

Patrick and Sarah are joined by Katie Barlow, FOX 5's Chief Legal Reporter.

Katie is also a former lawyer at a large international law firm in DC, and a journalist with dual degrees. Follow her on TikTok @scotusblog.

Katie breaks down the legal analysis on both side for the mask lawsuits in Virginia, Governers race in Georgia, and potential Supreme Court nominees.

