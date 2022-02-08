The Paolini Perspective: Episode 185
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah are joined by Katie Barlow, FOX 5's Chief Legal Reporter.
Katie is also a former lawyer at a large international law firm in DC, and a journalist with dual degrees. Follow her on TikTok @scotusblog.
Katie breaks down the legal analysis on both side for the mask lawsuits in Virginia, Governers race in Georgia, and potential Supreme Court nominees.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:
JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group
Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com
Advertisement
Contact Patrick: Twitter