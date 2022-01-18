The Paolini Perspective: Episode 182

Patrick and Sarah chat new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's order to end the mask mandate and the immediate responses from school districts in the area.

Plus, vaccine mandates that are going to take effect in Montgomery County and DC.

Thoughts on President Biden's sinking approval ratings, recap of NFL playoff weekend and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

