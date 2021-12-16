The Paolini Perspective: Episode 178

Patrick and Sarah are live from the NEW FOX 5 podcast studio.

(Please excuse the background noise, we're still making adjustments.)

Patrick and Sarah comment on the impact of Omicron, President Biden on Jimmy Fallon, and announcing that Democrats are going to win in 2022.

The latest on WFT owner Dan Synder and allegations he was trying to disrupt the NFL's investigation.

