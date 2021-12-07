The Paolini Perspective: Episode 177

Patrick and Sarah chat Brian Kelly's bizarre southern accent.

Should the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the Michigan school shooter, be charged with involuntary manslaughter?

Chris Cuomo has been fired, RIP Bob Doyle, and Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts on reports that Vice President Harris is difficult to work for.

More sports, Omicron, and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

