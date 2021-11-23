The Paolini Perspective: Episode 175

Patrick and Sarah share what they're grateful for this Thanksgiving and their plans for the holiday.

Plus, thoughts on Montgomery County re-instating mask mandates, lots of sports chat including when will the Chicago Bears fire their head coach, the Women's Tennis Association standing up to China over Peng Shuai's whereabouts and safety.

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

