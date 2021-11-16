The Paolini Perspective: Episode 174

Patrick and Sarah chat the on-going mask restrictions in Montgomery County that are no longer backed by science.

Patrick's twitter is starting to gain traction as he calls out the lack of leadership in MoCo.

Plus, reviewing the past week for the Biden/Harris administration, does Beto have a shot at becoming Governor of Texas, sports, and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

