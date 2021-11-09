The Paolini Perspective: Episode 173
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Aaron Rodgers, Glen Youngkin's future, Dave Portnoy and Business Insider controversy, Patrick and Sarah cover a lot this week.
Plus, the latest on President Biden's approval ratings, do the Democrats have a stand out star that could run for President in three years?
And, the discussion around school resource officers in DMV schools, do we need to bring them back?
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
