The Paolini Perspective: Episode 173

Aaron Rodgers, Glen Youngkin's future, Dave Portnoy and Business Insider controversy, Patrick and Sarah cover a lot this week.

Plus, the latest on President Biden's approval ratings, do the Democrats have a stand out star that could run for President in three years?

And, the discussion around school resource officers in DMV schools, do we need to bring them back?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter