The Paolini Perspective: Episode 162

Patrick and Sarah talk the latest in Afghanistan, should President Biden extend the Aug. 31st deadline in order to make sure all Americans and our allies are out?

The Washington Football Team has some new name options, the latest on masks, covid, and vaccine updates.

Patrick and Sarah share their thoughts on Gov. Cuomo allegedly abandoning his dog, and the Jeopardy host debacle.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

