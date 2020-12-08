The Paolini Perspective Episode 129

Patrick and Sarah talk the Trump administration refusing offer to buy millions more Pfizer vaccine doses, plus how detrimental to children's health is it to not be in school.

Should President-Elect Biden have kept Dr. Fauci on or moved on?

Thoughts on The Washington Football Team potentially headed to the playoffs, and Patrick and Sarah chat their favorite TV shows they're watching right now.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

