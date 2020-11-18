The Paolini Perspective Episode 126

Patrick and Sarah chat the latest shut downs with COVID-19 in Montgomery County, Maryland and nationwide.

What does this mean for local businesses, and why is there a major soccer tournament taking place in Maryland this weekend?

Plus, President Trump still has not conceded, Patrick and Sarah make their predictions for the Trump administration over the next couple of weeks.

Sports, pop-culture and Conan O'Brien saying goodbye.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter