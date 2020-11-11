The Paolini Perspective: Episode 125

Patrick and Sarah talk the latest with the election and President Trump's claims of voter fraud.

When will other members of the Republican party say enough is enough? Plus, D.C. Mayor and her staff say it was 'essential' for her to travel to see President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Patrick shares his thoughts.

And, with COVID-19 rates rising across the country what it means for college sports, local counties in the D.C. region and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

