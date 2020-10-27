The Paolini Perspective: Episode 123

Patrick's daughter is engaged and she's on podcast!

Gabby joins the show to talk about her big engagement, which included the help of Patrick and his wife.

How much is Patrick planning to drop on the wedding? And is Gabby nervous about her dad as a father-in-law?

Plus, the latest in the race to the Presidency, updates on school closings locally and across the country.

A comedian is speaking out about progressives and cancel culture, and the week in sports.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

