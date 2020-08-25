The Paolini Perspective: Episode 114

Patrick and Sarah chat about the DNC and RNC. Patrick weighs in on how he thinks Joe Biden did at the convention.

Plus, lots of local news including: Washington Football Team manager Ron Rivera announcing he has cancer. The Capitals have fired their head coach, was that the right move? How close is the presidential race really? Patrick makes a prediction, and KFC has removed it's 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan because of COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

Advertisement

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter