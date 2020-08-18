The Paolini Perspective: Episode 113

Right after last week's episode, Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate, Patrick shares all his thoughts.

Plus, the DNC is in full swing, but all online, Patrick and Sarah discuss speakers and speeches so far.

The Postal Service debacle - whose fault is it? President Trump made a deal with Israel and the UAE, did he get enough credit from the press?

Thoughts on the Ellen Show ditching three producers, Jason Wright becoming President of the Washington Football team and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

