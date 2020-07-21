The Paolini Perspective: Episode 109

Patrick and Sarah chat about the Washington football team's explosive sexual harassment report, Joe Biden getting close to naming a VP, and could President Trump be ditching Vice President Pence? If he did, who would be his running mate instead?

Plus, an advertising tax could be coming to DC and Patrick has thoughts.

Should Fauci really be throwing out the first pitch for the Nationals?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

