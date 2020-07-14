The Paolini Perspective: Episode 108

Patrick and Sarah chat all things COVID-19.

Coronavirus updates, the re-closing of states, how President Trump is currently handling the virus and more.

Plus, Patrick shares his feelings on the President commuting Roger Stone.

Redskins have finally agreed to change their name, so what should it be?

Plus, an update on Patrick and Sarah's quarantine life, and the on-going legal battle between Lady A and Lady A - Should Lady Antebellum have brought this lawsuit?

