The Paolini Perspective: Episode 107

Patrick and Sarah return after Patrick's vacation to chat the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, what it means for the economy, closures and more.

Will the Redskins finally change the team name? Patrick has thoughts.

Plus, Joe Biden is seriously considering Sen. Tammy Duckworth as a running mate, good move or not?

Thoughts on D.C. Statehood, Patrick Mahomes monster NFL deal and more.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter