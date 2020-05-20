The Paolini Perspective: Episode 101

Patrick and Sarah debate Montgomery County's lack of leadership and lack of moving to phase 1 of Governor Hogan's reopening plan.

Would 12 kids in a classroom work to get students and teachers back in school? Fairfax County is pondering it.

Harvard research says D.C. is way behind in COVID-19 testing.

Plus, a recap of Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" documentary. And which major sports story should be next in a multi-part series?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

