The Good Word: Todd Dulaney

Grammy nominated gospel artist and former New York Mets baseball player Todd Dulaney joins us on The Good Word podcast ! He’s launched a groundbreaking music production company for rising artists and more!

Dulaney has launched a subscription-based music production company, DulaneyLand Music, to provide accessible, affordable, and customized services to artists. From pre-launch, DulaneyLand Music already boasts 500+ paid artist subscribers and is actively catering to 76 clients, meeting song production needs, and crafting marketing campaigns.

Born in Maywood, IL, Todd Dulaney grew up singing and playing baseball. At 18, Dulaney was drafted by the New York Mets to pursue a professional baseball career. While refining his athletic skills, Dulaney realized that there was a higher calling upon his life and left baseball to begin his professional music career performing background vocals for Grammy-winning gospel artist Smokie Norful.

Dulaney’s first independent album, Pulling Me Through, placed in the top 50 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Dulaney subsequently released A Worshipper’s Heart and Your Great Name, with A Worshipper’s Heart hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album chart and earning him nominations for Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Awards. Dulaney has also worked and shared the stage with many award-winning artists, including Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Jessica Reedy, Maurette Brown-Clark, Michelle Williams, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond, Dr Bobby Jones, Ernest Pugh, TRIN-I-TEE 5:7, Nicole and David Binion, Tye Tribett, and Donnie McClurkin.

