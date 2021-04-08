The Good Word: Tiffany Smith

"Your faith is the fuel to create anything that is possible," says Chicago journalist and author, Love of Food and Travel founder Tiffany Smith who joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast to discuss her new book MSOMAJI’S MAGIC CARPET!

She discusses her love for travel and how God gave her a vision to inspire young people to travel and how we all should take a leap of faith.

