The Good Word: 'Suga Chef' Padua Player shares comfort food ideas

Suga Chef joins The Good Word podcast!

He shares why comfort food is good for the soul!

Plus some quick and easy meals for the family and his take on homemade butter, frog shaped bread and MORE.

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom