The Good Word: Steve Epting

Chicago based singer and songwriter Steve Epting joins us!

He’s performed alongside Beyoncé, Kanye West and more. He talks about taking leaps of faith and mental health.

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom