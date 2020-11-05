The Good Word: Monica Quinones

Monica Quinones joins us on The Good Word podcast!

She experienced the unthinkable in 2019. Her husband’s cancer diagnosis had changed her marriage as she knew it. His sudden death after treatment complications left Quinones alone to raise her young daughter and son, hundreds of miles away from family.

In her book Instant Single Mom: This Was Not the Dream, Quinones describes the gut punch of becoming a widow in a split second and how faith and determination helped her stand again and fight toward victory in a new normal.

