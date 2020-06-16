The Good Word: Lil Mixins Founder Meenal Lele

Entrepreneur Meenal Lele joins us on The Good Word podcast with inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs!

Meenal created Lil Mixins after her first son developed severe food allergies.

She was determined to find a way to curb food allergies for her second son! She created Lil Mixins, powdered foods that can be easily stirred into baby food in the correct amounts, to curb allergies.

Meenal shares the process of starting her own business and how “everything in the universe aligned” leading to her success!

