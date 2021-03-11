The Good Word: Lack of Religion on Society with Pastor Dr. Shakina Dunbar Rawlings (special edition)

Pastor Dr. Shakina Dunbar Rawlings joins us on The Good Word podcast to discuss the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on people returning to church now that restrictions are loosened and churches are reopening.

Rawlings is the pastor of Kingdom Fellowship Church.

